Nottingham Forest duo on loan at Mansfield Town excited by Martin O’Neill’s arrival at City Ground

Martin O’Neill could be the man to lead Nottingham Forest back to their glory days, says goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who is on loan at Mansfield Town from the Reds for the rest of the season.

Smith, one of three Forest players currently at the One Call Stadium, said: “Obviously all my focus is at Mansfield Town at the moment, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a look at the appointment of Martin O’Neill, which is obviously very exciting.

“Knowing the history of Nottingham Forest and being there for so long I think it’s one the fans should be really excited about as well.

“He is someone who knows the club inside and out and he’s been there and done that as well, winning the Champions League twice.

“Going forward the club should just relish the fact they have someone in the dug-out who could be the man to take them to wherever they want to go.”

O’Neill’s appointment came after the protracted departure of Aitor Karanka which had fans bemused at times.

“There’s nothing else you can say apart from that’s football,” said Smith.

“A lot of the decisions are made way above my pay grade so it would be unfair to comment and I wouldn’t want to say anything out of turn.

“The press have covered it all well. It’s all out there to read and people can make of it what they will.”

Fellow Forest loanee Tyler Walker added: “I bet there will be a real buzz with the new manager coming in and I have heard there’s a lot of tickets being sold.

“I am sure everyone down there is buzzing, but we have got a job to do here and our focus is on that.

“It is an exciting appointment. He is going to be a good manager for Forest. But we have to keep our heads down here at Mansfield Town and try to win promotion.”