No refunds for Mansfield Town fans who travelled to Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town fans who attended the abandoned game against Forest Green Rovers will not get a refund.

Rovers confirmed on Monday afternoon that Stags fans would not get their cash back and promised a special offer for the rearranged game.

A statement said: “As the game on Saturday was abandoned after the half-time whistle, in line with our Ticketing Terms & Conditions, there will be no refunds available for the match.

“The club will announce a special offer for the rearranged fixture, once the new date is confirmed.’

If the game had finished before the interval, fans would have been entitled to a full refund according to the club’s terms and conditions.

Rovers boss Mark Cooper felt the game should not have gone ahead in the first place and claimed the referee “panicked” when he did abandon it at half-time.

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.