No chance of Mansfield Town facing Crawley this Saturday

Mansfield Town are unable to quickly reschedule Tuesday’s postponed match with Crawley Town for this Saturday as the Red Devils had already made plans.

Both clubs had a blank weekend ahead due to their first round FA Cup exits and some Stags fans had asked why the rained-off game from midweek could not be quickly re-arranged.

However, Gabriele Cioffi’s men now have an 11-day break before they host Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, 8th December and it is believed the manager has headed back to his native Italy on a pre-planned trip and some of the players have gone away on holiday to take advantage of the break.

A Mansfield Town statement read: “For transparency purposes, the club is in dialogue with Crawley and the EFL regarding a new date for the Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Crawley Town following its mid-week postponement.

“It should be noted that the fixture will definitely not be played this Saturday due to prior commitments of the Crawley Town management and players.

“The match, scheduled for Tuesday, 27th November, was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.”

Stags’ next match is in the Checkatrade Trophy second round at home to Bury on Tuesday (7.45pm).