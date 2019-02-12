New striker search on for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town may yet bring in a new striker to cover for the injured Danny Rose, though boss David Flitcroft is sceptical the right player is available.

Stags have been left light up front as Danny Rose last weekend followed Jordan Graham onto the injured list with the January window now firmly closed.

Graham’s season is over and there are no guarantees when or if Rose may return.

Stags are now left looking for a free agent and Flitcroft said: “We probably would sign one if he was out there.

“But it’s a difficult window when it’s open.

“So when it’s shut – to just find someone out there who is fit, who is ready to come in, who scores goals, who holds it up, who links, the right age, the right person - if that person is out there he has already been found in my opinion.

“I have done it before at other clubs where you’ve taken someone who’s not been involved for a long time and it ends up as a horror story.

“They break down very quickly when you put them into a training programme. They are out of football or on trial for a reason.

“I don’t think one will drop in our lap but that’s not to say that we are not looking.”