New injury blows could see January transfer plans change for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town’s January transfer window plans could change after more injuries in the reserve game yesterday.

Young striker Jordan Graham twisted his ankle in the first half and has potential ligament damage.

He will continue to be assessed but, with fellow striker Craig Davies now ruled out long term after an ankle operation, it leaves Mansfield very light in the striker department.

Goalkeeper Jake Kean, whose one month deal ends next week, also suffered concussion in the second half after colliding with an opponent when attempting to claim the ball and will now miss Saturday’s first team match at home to Yeovil Town.

Boss David Flitcroft will now have to decide whether to go without a keeper on the bench on Saturday, put a youngster on there or bring someone else into the club.

“Our medical staff and the medical team at Rotherham were excellent in their initial and immediate treatment towards Jake,” said the manager.

“We will now be advised and led by our medial staff and follow the FA guidelines in relation to concussion.”

In yesterday’s Central League Cup clash Rotherham took an early lead which was cancelled out by a leveller from Stags midfielder Calum Butcher inside the opening 10 minutes and added to by Otis Khan’s strike in the second half, before Butcher found the net again late on.

“It was brilliant to see both the experienced and younger players together, with driving performances from the likes of Calum Butcher, Otis Khan and Lewis Gibbens, as well as David Mirfin getting 45 minutes following his injury” said Flitcroft after the game.

“It’s important for the younger players to experience first hand that the more experienced players are giving it their all in reserve games, so I was really pleased with our players’ attitude, application and character in this game.

“Myself and Futch (assistant manager Ben Futcher) took the first team training session in the morning with the players who have been playing and then headed over to Rotherham.

“It was great to see the chairman and Mark Hawkins (co-youth director), along with John Dempster (academy manager), Mike Whitlow (U21s coach) and Richard Cooper (senior professional development coach) observing the match, together.

“A clear pathway from the academy to the reserves and then first team is critical to our club’s future.”