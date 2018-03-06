New date for Stevenage v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two contest at Stevenage will be played on Tuesday 10 April (7.45pm).

The fixture, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Any tickets purchased for the original match will still be valid for the rescheduled game.

Otherwise, Mansfield supporters are entitled to a full refund from the Stags’ ticket office,

Mansfield Town have been allocated 600 tickets, situated in the South Stand.

Stags’ fans can purchase tickets in person from the club’s ticket office on Quarry Lane, via telephone (01623 482 482) or online from www.stagstickets.co.uk.