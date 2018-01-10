New date for Stags v Lincoln

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two home match against Lincoln City has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 6th March (7.45pm kick-off) at One Call Stadium.

Stags were originally due to play the Imps last Saturday, however the fixture was moved due to the Emirates FA Cup clash with Cardiff City.

The match at One Call Stadium was then rearranged for Tuesday, 23rd January, but Lincoln’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale on Tuesday evening means Danny Cowley’s side will play in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy week commencing 22nd January.

All tickets which have already been purchased for the fixture will still be valid for the new date.