New court date for Sheffield Wednesday star who missed Mansfield Magistrates’ Court appearance

An arrest warrant was issued for a professional footballer after he failed to appear in court in connection with a brawl at Mansfield Town.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court to face charges of using threatening words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment.

The charges followed a brawl at the end of the pre-season friendly between the Stags and Wednesday at Mansfield’s One Call Stadium on July 24, which ended in a 2-1 win for the home side.

However, Forestieri, aged 28, of Chambers Grove, Sheffield, failed to attend court and the warrant was issued.

His club later said he had been unaware of the date of the hearing, but a new date would be arranged and the warrant “will not now be pursued”.

A club spokesman said: “It has come to the club’s attention that court proceedings were conducted yesterday involving Fernando Forestieri.

“We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Forestieri will appear for trial at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 28.