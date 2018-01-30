New boy King makes debut in Stags reserves’ cup semi-final

New Mansfield Town signing Adam King is making a low key club debut at Roundwood Sports Complex this afternoon as Stags reserves take on Rotherham United in the Central League Cup semi-final.

The 22-year-old utility player signed on loan from Premier League Rotherham United yesterday and boss Steve Evans said: “He played last Monday night and he is incredibly match fit.

“But we’ll play him today just to get him involved with the group.

There was also a place for right back Hayden White, who has two more games of a three match suspension to serve for the first team.

The Stags kicked off with a line-up of Olejnik, White, Diamond (C), Hunt, Digby, Butcher, Atkinson, King, Sterling-James, Spencer, and Angol.