Miller set for Port Vale move?

It looks likely that Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller may end up at League Two rivals Port Vale and not Mansfield Town.

Many Stags fans were impressed by his electric 45-minute showing in the one game they got to see him in on loan and, with his past scoring record, felt he should be a summer target.

But previous Stags boss Steve Evans failed to start him after taking him on loan in January and it seemed replacement manager David Flitcroft was not keen either as he also failed to give him a start when the side were desperate for goals.

So it’s no surprise Flitcroft do not seem to have made a summer move for Miller and Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has also said on Twitter that he won’t be heading back to Mansfield.

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin needs plenty of firepower to support last season’s 19-goal top scorer Tom Pope and has already had bids turned down by Chesterfield for their transfer-listed striker Kristian Dennis, who is thought to be available for upwards of £100,000.

Now Miller and Peterborough United team mate Junior Morias appear to top his striker wanted list along with Northampton’s Billy Waters.