MEMORY MATCH: Swindon an unhappy hunting ground for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town are back at an unhappy hunting ground on Saturday when they go in search of League Two points at Swindon Town.

Stags have lost their last six visits there, scoring only two goals in the process and have not won any of their last 10 games at the County Ground.

The last win came back on 30th April 1977 and Stags have only ever won there three times in 22 visits.

For today’s Memory Match we look back at a 2-1 home win over the Robins from the relegation season of 2002/03 when on Saturday, 15th March they pulled off one of only 12 win, sending Swindon home with a 2-1 defeat. It was to be their final win until the last game of the season when they beat Northampton to consign the Cobblers to the ‘Wooden Spoon’ below them.

With Stuart Watkiss sacked in November, Keith Curle was by now the player-manager, fighting a losing battle with former chairman Keith Haslam keeping tight purse strings.

But against Swindon, a crowd 4,471 saw Junior Mendes give Stags a 15th minute lead when Swindon failed to clear a Wayne Corden cross.

Corden is pictured making it 2-0 from the spot on 39 minutes after Iyseden Christie had been fouled.

But Reeves pounced on poor defending before the break to pull one back and they dominated a second half in which keeper Keith Welch was the Mansfield hero with a string of saves, though Rhys Day also shone at centre half as they hung onto the points.