MEMORY MATCH: Stags and Coventry set for only their tenth ever meeting

Coventry City make their first Football League visit to Mansfield Town on Saturday since 8th February 1964.

Poles apart for much of their histories, it will only be the club's 10th meeting ever and the in-form Stags are aiming to complete a double after the superb 1-0 win at the Ricoh Arena back in November.

Stags ran out 3-2 winners in that last League clash in 1964 with our Memory Match photo showing action from the game.

Roy Chapman netted twice and Brian Hall the other before a bumper crowd of 16,755.

That also completed a double, Mansfield having won 3-0 at Highfield Road in a season in which the Stags finished seventh in Division Three and Coventry were champions on goal difference from Crystal Palace.

Only seven of their previous meetings have been in Football League action, the other two being in the League Cup.

The last time they last crossed swords at Field Mill was was a League Cup tie at Field Mill in 1975/76.

Clashes down the year have finished quite even with four wins each and one match drawn - a 3-3 thriller at Field Mill back in April 1932. Harry Johnson scored twice in that one with Chris Staniforth adding the other.