MEMORY MATCH: Mansfield Town storm to win at Notts County

Mansfield Town’s 2-0 victory at tomorrow’s opponents Notts County - their last victory at Meadow Lane - was the perfect start to the away programme for 2015/16.

Goals by Chris Clements and Ryan Tafazolli saw Adam Murray’s men home in front of over 10,000 fans under the Friday night floodlights.

The visitors were in complete control throughout and could have won it by a greater margin had Nathan Thomas’ shot not been pushed onto the bar when he was one-on-one with the keeper from 12 yards or Matt Green missed a golden opportunity when he did not get enough on Jack Thomas’ fine cross with his head.

The deadlock was broken nine minutes before the interval as Clements swapped passes with Green before finding the net from 12 yards.

And the points were finally sealed 10 minutes from the end as Mal Benning sent in an inviting free kick and Tafazolli rose above Hayden Hollis to plant home his header and spark wild celebrations.

Notts finished the game strongly, but Mansfield were in mood for giving up their clean sheet.

The night was also notable for a new Stags record.

With Scott Shearer ill, “The Beast” Brian Jensen, for his debut, becoming the oldest player in Mansfield Town’s history at the age of 40 years and two months, taking over as record holder from Tony Ford.

Stags lined up: Jensen, Hunt, Pearce, Tafazolli, Benning, Chapman, M. Rose (McGuire 85), N. Thomas (J. Thomas 54), Lambe, Green (Beardsley 77). Subs not used: Marsden, Yussuf, Westcar, Caton.

Click HERE to see a full selection of photographs telling the full story of the night.