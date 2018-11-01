MEMORY MATCH: Mansfield Town capitulate to rampant Robins

As Mansfield Town prepare to head to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, we look back at one of the strangest games Stags have had against the Robins when they signed off the 2005/06 season with a dreadful and unexpected 5-0 capitulation at home.

Skipper Richie Barker is pictured signing autographs for young supporters at the end, biting his lip at a disappointing end to a disappointing season.

Carlton Palmer had resigned after a defeat at Rochdale in September after a poor start to the campaign and Peter Shirtliff had stepped in to try to steady the ship. It was tough and it was painful, but by early March a 5-0 thrashing of Boston United saw off the worry of relegation.

However, the season began to fizzle out as Mansfield then won just two of the last nine games.

And that final day home hammering saw Stags drop underneath Chester on goal difference into a final place of 16th.

The visitors beat Jason White with a tame shot on 35 minutes and in added time Alex-John Baptiste was punished for an error as the Robins went 2-0 up.

Vincent found the top corner with an excellent third on 49 minutes, an 81st minute penalty made it 4-0 and another Baptiste mistake on 85 minute saw Odejayi make it a painful 5-0.