Memory Lane: Stags’ first ever meeting with Barnet from August 1991

Stags have had the edge over Barnet since they first faced each other in Football League action following the Bees’ promotion as Conference champions in 1991.

Mansfield have won nine of their 27 meetings, Barnet winning seven with the other 11 drawn.

Today’s Memory Match picture shows their first ever meeting back in August 1991 in Division Four. Steve Charles is seen putting away a penalty kick for the Stags, but it wasn’t enough as the Bees won 2-1 in their first ever Football League away game.

Barnet also won 2-0 at home that season to complete the double in a fine debut season.

The week before in their first ever League match they had been beaten 7-4 in an amazing match at home to Crewe Alexandra and then drawn 5–5 at home to Brentford in the League Cup in midweek.

They went on to reach the promotion play-offs but lost to Blackpool in the semi-finals.

Mansfield have enjoyed some excellent home results against them down the years, winning 5-0 in 1998, with a Lee Peacock hat-trick, 4-0 in 2005 and 4-1 the season after.

Back in October this season, Kane Hemmings put Stags ahead at Barnet with his first Mansfield goal only to see ex-Stag Shaq Coulthirst snatch a late equaliser.