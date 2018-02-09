Memory Lane: Chamberlain earns Stags a point - April 1986

Mansfield Town do not have the best of records against this Saturday’s opponents Swindon Town.

But this Memory Match picture shows a game and a season in which both clubs finished very happy with their work.

Back in April 1986 Swindon were already promoted out of Division Four and the Stags on the verge of joining them.

Our photo shows a flying Neville Chamberlain scoring Mansfield’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Field Mill in front of a crowd of 8,420.

It was a point that left the Stags only needing to beat Hartlepool United the following Tuesday to join the Robins in Division Three.

Hartlepool arrived in form and only only just behind the Stags in the table but were duly thumped 4-0 as Mansfield regained the Division Three place they had lost six years before.

Stags had lost the game 2-1 at the County Ground earlier that season. In his first season with Mansfield, Chamberlain ended up top scorer with 16 goals.

Mansfield have lost their last five games at Swindon and eight of nine, their last victory there being back in April 1977 when Colin Foster scored the only goal.

Stags have only won three and drawn three in 21 visits to the Robins’ nest.