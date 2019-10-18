Matt Preston back in contention for Mansfield Town’s trip to Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town will be without suspended centre halves Ryan Sweeney and Hayden White at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, but they do welcome back fellow central defender Matt Preston from suspension.

A late decision will also be taken on striker Danny Rose, whose groin tightened up last weekend, and Jacob Mellis, who has a slight hamstring problem.

Manager John Dempster admitted injuries could see him forced to change last week’s winning 4-4-2 formation as well.

“You have go to be brave in those decisions and if a change in formation is needed to gain an advantage on Forest Green then that’s something we’d look at,” he said.

“Danny has been on the treatment table, which could be a forced change if he wasn’t to be fit,” said boss John Dempster.

“We also have Ryan Sweeney suspended as well now. So, although you might look at something tactical, your hand can sometimes be forced as well.

“Danny just felt his groin a little bit and because we were comfortable on Saturday he made the decision to come off rather than make it worse which was sensible. Common sense prevailed.

“It’s a shame about Ryan as he has been in fine form, people forget he is a young centre back as he’s played a number of games now.

“He will be missed so we are fortunate that Pressy is back in the fold and he will certainly be on contention. I know he was disappointed to be sent off and he has now served his time and paid his fine.

“So to have him back in the squad is brilliant as, at this level, Matt is a very good centre back. He has been training hard.

“We also have Conor Shaughnessy that can play there as well if we want to go back to a back three.

“So we have a number of different options we can use on Saturday.”

Opponents Forest Green’s pre-season aspirations were probably similar to how their season ended last time.

They lost out in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs to Tranmere Rovers last time, and the goal would’ve undoubtedly been to go one better.

However, with their great start to the season, they may have upped their expectations and ambitions a bit to automatic promotion.

Jack Aitchison, on loan from Celtic, has proved a really excellent addition.

The attacker, who plays behind the striker for the Gloucestershire team, is very intelligent on and off-the-ball and has an eye for a key pass.

As well as this, Aitchison is very quick and makes blistering runs forward which has caused opposition teams some issues recently.

But Ebou Adams has been perhaps Forest Green’s standout performer in recent weeks.

The Gambian international midfielder is a powerful holding midfielder who often sprints forward with the ball when he is incredibly tough to tackle.

Liam Shephard was expected to be back for last weekend’s defeat to Exeter, but the full-back wasn’t even in the squad.

Is it uncertain whether he’ll be back in contention this weekend, but he’s certainly a big miss when he isn’t available.

Matt Mills is likely to miss the game as well with a hamstring injury.

Lewis Thomas was substituted in Saturday’s defeat and second-choice goalkeeper Joe Wollacott played the second-half.

This could well be the case for when Mansfield travel to Nailsworth, but Wollacott is more than capable of replacing the Welshman.