MATCHDAY LIVE: Exeter City v Mansfield Town

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two, Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, One Call Stadium, 23/03/2019, K.O 3pm''Mansfield's Krystian Pearce scores''Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594
Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two, Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, One Call Stadium, 23/03/2019, K.O 3pm''Mansfield's Krystian Pearce scores''Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Mansfield Town today try to battle their way back into the top three at Exeter City.

To stay in touch with all the action as it happens, keep refreshing this page.