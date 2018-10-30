MATCHDAY LIVE: Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft celebrates with his team after they go 1-0 up: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League 2 match Mansfield Town -V- MK Dons at One Call Stadium, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229
Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft celebrates with his team after they go 1-0 up: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League 2 match Mansfield Town -V- MK Dons at One Call Stadium, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Mansfield Town play their rescheduled game at Crewe Alexandra tonight as they play catch-up in the League Two table.

To stay in touch with all the action as it happens keep clicking refresh on here