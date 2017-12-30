MATCH REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Mansfield Town

Alfie Potter scored one and set up the other as Mansfield Town came from behind to earn a crucial victory away at promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Adebayo Akinfenwa gave the Chairboys the lead in a dominant first half where they could quite easily have put the game to bed.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Wycombe Wanderers v Mansfield Town; 30/12/2017 KO 15.00; Adams Park; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Adebyao Akinfenwa gives Wycombe an early lead against Mansfield

But the second half couldn’t have been more different as the excellent Potter popped up with the equaliser before Lee Angol’s classy flick won the points late on.

Proceedings got off to the worst possible start for Mansfield as Akinfenwa headed past Bobby Olejnik from Dominic Gape’s cross.

And the Stags nearly had some unwanted déjà vu just moments later as Akinfenwa again popped up with a header but it deflected just wide of the post.

Steve Evans was then forced to make two early substitutions as Danny Rose and Zander Diamond were replaced by Angol and Mal Benning.

The visitors began to get more control in the game without threatening an equaliser but Wycombe couldn’t capitalise on a flurry of chances to finish the half.

Akinfenwa’s low shot struck the post before Olejnik superbly tipped over Nathan Tyson’s rebound.

Mansfield began the second half strongly and earned the equalising goal through Potter as the attacking midfielder slotted into the net after a loose ball found him in the box.

Angol could’ve put the visitors ahead minutes later but Scott Brown pulled off a fantastic one-on-one save to deny the Stags striker.

The same man, who was yellow carded shortly after coming on in the first half, was then lucky to stay on the pitch after hitting out at Dan Scarr, who also astonishingly avoided a card for his reaction.

Angol produced a sublime flick past Brown from Potter’s cross as the Stags took the points.

Wycombe: (4-3-3): Brown, Gape (Freeman 88), Jombati, Scarr, Jacobson, Saunders, O’Nien, Eze (Bloomfield 74), Cowan-Hall (Mackail-Smith 45), Akinfenwa, Tyson.

Subs not used: Ma-Kalambay, Southwell, De Havilland, Williams.

Mansfield: (5-2-1-2): Olejnik, Anderson, Diamond (Benning 17), Pearce, Bennett, Hamilton, MacDonald, Mellis, Potter, Rose (Angol 17), Hemmings (Sterling-James 80).

Subs not used: Logan, Digby, Atkinson, Butcher.

Referee: Christopher Sarginson 3/10.

Attendance: 4,227.