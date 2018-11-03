MATCH REPORT: Two-goal Walker strikes late to grab a point for Mansfield Town

Two-goal Tyler Walker saved the day to keep Mansfield Town’s unbeaten streak intact with a dramatic late leveller in a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The Stags led through Walker, but Ben Tozer scored and turned provided for William Boyle just before the break.

However, Walker stole a deserved share of the spoils with a dramatic stoppage-time leveller to stretch the visitors’ unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions and extended the club record of unbeaten away games to 12.

David Flitcroft’s Stags sported black armbands as a mark of respect for the Armistice Centenary and for Leicester City’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Flitcroft understandably named an unchanged side to the team which swept aside Crewe Alexandra 3-0 last time out.

And the Stags sailed out of the blocks quickly to take to lead.

Mal Benning found himself in space to deliver a perfectly-placed cross for Tyler Walker to head home just seven minutes in to the game.

But the lead was short-lived as the struggling hosts equalised minutes later.

Bobby Olejnik made a great save to flick Luke Varney’s rasping drive over.

However, Olejnik was soundly beaten as Ben Tozer buried his effort into the bottom corner.

Timi Elsnik blasted an effort over as the Stags searched to go ahead before the break.

Tozer then popped up in the right place at the right time to throw himself in the way of Danny Rose’s strike.

Down the other end Olejnik pulled off a super save to deny ex-Stag Chris Clements’ effort.

But the Stags were caught out on the stroke of half-time as William Boyle popped up at the back post to fire the hosts ahead from Tozer’s ball.

Just after the hour Olejnik was once again called upon to make a timely reaction save to keep out Varney’s deflected shot.

And Olejnik was up to the task to deny Varney once again.

Christopher Hamilton fluffed his lines after being found by Benning with 15 minutes left while Walker headed wide late on before Elsnik struck wide.

But Walker finally fired home from close range deep in stoppage time to grab a point.

CHELTENHAM: Flinders, Forster, Tozer, Boyle, Broom, Clements (Atangana, 78), Maddox, Thomas, Hussey, Mooney (Attai, 78), Varney (Barnett, 89). Unused subs: Lovett, Mullins, Field, Alcock.

STAGS: Olejnik, White (Atkinson, 79), Pearce, Preston, Hamilton, Bishop (Davies, 69), Mellis, Elsnik, Benning, Walker, Rose. Unused subs: Logan, Graham, Smith, Sweeney, Butcher.

REFEREE: Neil Hair.

ATTENDANCE: 2828 (404 away).