Match report: Swindon Town 0-0 Mansfield Town

David Flitcroft came away with a goalless draw on his return to Swindon Town.

Former Robins’ boss Flitcroft left his role towards the end of last season to take over at Mansfield Town.

Today his Stags side had to play 48 minutes with 10 men after Will Atkinson was sent off for two bookings at the County Ground.

It was a fiery contest with seven players being booked as well as Atkinson’s sending off.

The Stags carved out the first real chance as Matt Preston was denied by Lawrence Vigouroux in the hosts’ net.

Flitcroft’s visitors broke quickly, with Chris Hamilton lashing over.

Vigouroux once again kept the game goalless as the Chilean stopper kept out Rose’s header after the striker latched onto Otis Khan’s clip.

Bobby Olejnik was tested for the first time 10 minutes before the break to keep out Elijah Adebayo.

And Olejnik was called upon soon after, rushing off his line to deny Keshi Anderson.

Just before the break Steven Alzate’s flick from Matty Taylor’s cross almost went in.

After the restart Preston nodded a tame diving header at Vigouroux.

The Stags were let off with Adebayo squandered a great chance to put the hosts ahead at the back post.

Substitute Kaiyne Woolery failed to trouble Olejnik with a poor effort from six yards out.

Woolery once again missed the chance to open the scoring as he failed to get a touch on Taylor’s teasing cross.

The Stags were fortunate not to find themselves behind with eight minutes left.

Taylor stepped up and struck the post from a free-kick which looked destined for the corner.

And a minute later Olejnik kept calm to safely grasp Alzate’s effort.

Late on Sid Nelson headed wide as Swindon missed the chance to grab the points.

Swindon: Vigouroux, Knoyle, Lancashire, Nelson, Taylor, Anderson, Diagouraga (McGlashan, 59), Doughty, Alzate, Adebayo (Iandolo, 74), Richards (Woolery, 66).

Unused subs: McCormick, Woolfenden, Iandolo, Dunne, Twine.

Mansfield: Olejnik, Pearce, Preston, Sweeney, Atkinson, Elsnik (Butcher, 79), Mellis, Benning, Hamilton, Rose, Khan (Walker, 45).

Unused subs: Logan, Walker, Sterling-James, Law, Gibbens, Graham.

Referee: Anthony Coggins.

Attendance: 6208 (320)