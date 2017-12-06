MATCH REPORT: Penalties heartbreak for Stags in Checkatrade exit

Scott Quigley’s penalty nerve saw Mansfield’s Checkatrade Trophy campaign end at the second-round stage after a 5-4 shoot-out defeat at League One Blackpool.

The striker fired home in sudden death after Jack Thomas had missed for the Stags, keeping his cool to fire past Bobby Olejnik and secure the win after the 90 minutes had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - Calum Butcher of Mansfield Town celebrates after scoring the equaliser - Pic By James Williamson

Kelvin Mellor’s first-half header had threatened to end Mansfield’s 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions, struggling to find their feet in the first half.

But after Krystian Pearce hit the post, Calum Butcher dramatically headed in one minute from time to set up the shootout, ultimately ending in disappointment for the visitors.

Manager Steve Evans made nine changes from the weekend, notably giving Lee Angol his first start since October following his knee injury.

It took just five minutes for Blackpool to have the first chance as Sessi D’Almeida, who scored in his last Checkatrade outing, flashed wide from distance.

Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - Jacob Mellis of Mansfield Town - Pic By James Williamson

But from there Mansfield grew, denied a penalty midway through the half when a deflection back to Jacob Mellis looked to come off a home hand.

The same player then burst from the centre circle right into the box and forced a fine save from Christoffer Mafoumbi, just minutes before Mellor’s opener.

The visitors sprung into life early in the second half as Pearce headed onto the post, looking to benefit from Mafoumbi making a mess of claiming a cross.

Stags claimed the ball had crossed the line but the referee disagreed.

Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - Krystian Pearce of Mansfield Town has an effort c;eared off the line - Pic By James Williamson

But while the pressure kept coming, the chances didn’t come until late on as Mansfield kept pushing for the vital equaliser.

After a foul on Thomas, Malvind Benning whipped in a superb ball for Butcher to power home for his first goal since September.

That took the game to penalties with both sides missing a spot-kick each early on, with Alfie Potter seeing his effort saved, as the Seasiders took their place in the next round with Quigley’s effort.

BLACKPOOL: Mafoumbi, Mellor, Robertson, Anderton, Taylor, D’Almeida, Cooke, Clayton, Philliskirk, Quigley, Gnaduillet.

Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - Jack Thomas of Mansfield Town has his penalty saved by Christoffer Mafoumbi of Blackpool - Pic By James Williamson

MANSFIELD: Olejnik, Digby, Pearce, Mirfin, Atkinson, Mellis, Potter, Benning, Butcher, Spencer, Angol.