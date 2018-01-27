MATCH REPORT: Morecambe 1-2 Mansfield Town - Stags clinch it late on

A 94th-minute goal earned Mansfield a dramatic victory over Morecambe and moved them into the League Two automatic places.

It was thought Mal Benning had got the late winner but post match interviews revealed Jimmy Spencer had got the final touch past Barry Roche to earn the Stags a double over the Shrimps - and push them up to third.

Morecambe's Alex Kenyon drives a shot at the Mansfield goal

Steve Evans’s side came from behind, Danny Rose marking his new contract with an equaliser after Morecambe took the lead on the half hour with a poacher’s goal from Callum Lang.

Mansfield defender Krystian Pearce passed back to keeper Conrad Logan without looking behind him and the ball ran perfectly for the young Wigan loanee who rounded the keeper and placed the ball into the empty net.

The home side had the better of the first half chances. Kevin Ellison had the first opportunity on three minutes but miscued his shot wide before Alex Kenyon wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring on 28 minutes when he had a free header at the far post from a Michael Rose corner but failed to find the target.

Former Mansfield striker Vadaine Oliver saw one effort blocked by Pearce and sent a looping header inches over as the Shrimps asked most of the questions in the final third.

The second half was a different affair however as Evans made two substitutions with Paul Anderson and Will Atkinson coming on.

The visitors dominated possession with CJ Hamilton forcing Roche into a neat save and Kane Hemmings going close before top scorer Danny Rose proved his worth once again with a neat close range finish from a left wing cross 20 minutes from time.

Chances came at either end with Andy Fleming’s shot blocked by Rhys Bennett at one end and Hemmings going close before Spencer’s scrappy but vital winner.

Morecambe (3-4-2-1): Roche 6, Old 6 (Fleming 10, 6), Muller 6, Lavelle 6, McGowan 6, Rose M 6, Kenyon 7 (Thompson 82, 5), Conlan 6, Lang 6 (Wildig 72, 5), Ellison 6, Oliver 6. Subs not used: Nizic, Campbell, Lund, McGurk

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Logan 6, Bennett 6, Pearce 6, Diamond 6 (Anderson 46, 6), Benning 6, Byrom 7, Potter 6 (Atkinson 46, 7), MacDonald 7, Hamilton 7, Hemmings 6 (Spencer 76, 5), Rose D 6. Subs not used: Olejnik. Digby, Angol, Butcher

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge 4/10

Attendance: 1,426

Star man: Joel Byrom.