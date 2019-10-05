MATCH REPORT: Grimsby Town 0-1 Mansfield Town - Late drama as Stags sneak away win

Krystian Pearce dramatically ended Mansfield’s four-game winless run as the ten-man Stags stunned Grimsby at the death.

Hayden White was sent off on his Mansfield return for an over the top challenge on Jake Hessenthaler which left the visitors a man down for the last half an hour at Blundell Park.

The defender was playing only his second game since the middle of August during his return from injury.

With virtually the last kick of the game Pearce poked home from close range to pick up a vital three points.

White was one of two changes for Mansfield manager John Dempster. He returned to the fold in place of Conor Shaughnessy, whilst striker Nicky Maynard came in for winger CJ Hamilton.

Stags’ stopper Conrad Logan had an early sighter as he claimed Luke Waterfall’s header.

Top Grimsby goal getter James Hanson saw his effort ruled out by the linesman’s flag as the hosts started brightly.

Mansfield were let off when former Bradford ace Hanson hammered wide when one-on-one with Logan.

The Stags’ best chance of the first half fell to Danny Rose.

The striker saw his header denied by James McKeown after Otis Khan expertly found him with a free-kick.

Minutes later Malvind Benning blasted a free-kick over from an inviting position, before Rose’s scuffed an effort well wide.

The Stags started well after Dempster’s half-time team talk.

Rose could only nod Khan’s cross wide, with Khan then having an audacious long-ranged strike easily saved.

Down the other end Logan watched on as Jordan Cook’s free-kick went sailing over his bar on the hour mark.

An moments later the visitors were reduced to ten when White was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Hessenthaler.

With 15 minutes left the Stags almost stole the spoils.

Substitute Hamilton fired a ball across goal, but no one in a yellow shirt could turn it home.

Mansfield had to defend resolutely at the death, before stealing all three points as Benning’s ball finally fell to Pearce to stab home the winner.

Grimsby: McKeown, Hendrie, Davis, Waterfall, Gibson, Hessenthaler, Robson, Cook (Whitehouse, 85), Hanson, Wright (Green, 27), Ogbu (Rose, 76).

Unused subs: Russell, Pollock, Hewitt, Clifton.

Mansfield: Logan, White, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, Bishop, MacDonald, Benning, Khan (Shaughnessy, 84), Rose (Cook, 83), Maynard (Hamilton, 63).

Unused subs: Stone, Tomlinson, Afolayan, Smith.

Referee: Paul Marsden

Attendance: 5,087