MATCH REPORT: Crawley Town 1-0 Mansfield Town

Conrad Logan’s penalty save was in vain as Mansfield Town went down 1-0 at Crawley Town.

Bez Lubala’s 53rd-minute effort separated the two sides after Logan had earlier denied him from 12 yards at Broadfield.

Manager John Dempster named an unchanged line-up from the side which picked up the club’s first home win of the season against Scunthorpe United last time out.

The visitors started brightly with Nicky Maynard lashing wide after a slick team move.

CJ Hamilton put Logan under pressure with a poor back pass, but the Stags’ stopper kept his cool to avert the danger.

Five minutes later Logan was called upon again after Krystian Pearce hauled down Reece Greco-Cox in the penalty area.

And Logan spared the defender’s blushes by guessing correctly to keep out Lubala’s spot kick.

The Stags had to soak up the pressure as Ollie Palmer nodded over and Lubala fired into the side netting.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris made his first save just before the break when he kept out Hamilton’s stinging strike.

On the stroke of half-time Logan made another fine stop to frustrate Lubala.

The break brought a change in fortunes as Logan was beaten by Lubala’s deflected effort in the 53rd minute.

Mansfield almost responded in the perfect fashion, but Kellan Gordon blasted over.

The Stags started to string together some decent chances around the hour mark.

Just after the hour Alex MacDonald found Danny Rose who could only fire tamely at Morris.

And moments later Conor Shaughnessy saw his effort agonisingly cleared off the line.

Summer signing Maynard was denied his third goal of the campaign when his header was well saved by Morris.

The Stags had their foot on the gas, but couldn’t quite create a clear-cut chance to level late on.

Jacob Mellis’ inviting cross just evaded the head of Rose with the goal gaping.

Late on Logan produced another top stop to keep out Lubala.

Right at the end Malvind Benning’s ferocious volley was well saved by Morris.

Crawley: Morris, Sesay (Young, 69), Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Bulman, Ferguson (Enigbokan-Bloomfield, 65), Greco-Cox, Camara, Lubala, Palmer (Allarakhia, 80). Unused subs: Luyambulu, Nathaniel-George, Galach, Francomb.

Mansfield: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney (Benning, 63), Gordon, MacDonald (Afolayan, 71), Shaughnessy, Hamilton, Mellis, Maynard (Sterling-James, 71), Rose. Unused subs: Stone, Smith, Bishop, Khan.

Referee: Scott Oldham.

Attendance: 2,068 (292).