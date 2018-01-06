MATCH REPORT: Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town earned an FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City but could have had so much more.

Stags goalkeeper Conrad Logan kept the scores level at half-time before a host of second-half chances went begging as Steve Evans’ side held the Bluebirds to a goalless draw at a near-empty Cardiff City Stadium.

Alex MacDonald curled an effort millimetres wide before Lee Angol was denied by Brian Murphy in the Cardiff goal.

Paul Anderson had one last chance to seal a famous victory but Evans’ troops will at least be in the hat for the fourth-round draw.

Mansfield never looked in danger, despite rarely venturing out of their own half in the opening stages.

Rhys Healey and Lee Tomlin wasted early opportunities before the Stags grew into the game and got in behind their hosts.

Jacob Mellis won the ball in midfield and found C.J Hamilton with an inch-perfect through ball but Angol failed to get on the end of his low cross.

Logan was then equal to efforts from Callum Paterson and Healey as the first-half ended 0-0.

Evans’ side had their best opportunity to break the deadlock five minutes into the second-half when MacDonald broke from midfield and weaved his way through a sea of blue shirts before curling a shot just wide.

A defensive lapse from Joe Bennett allowed Jimmy Spencer to burst down the right wing and cross but Brian Murphy rushed out to save Angol’s effort.

Cardiff went straight down the other end and would have opened the scoring had it not been for some heroic defending from Malvind Benning, who rushed back to block Healey’s goal-bound effort.

The visitors had another golden opportunity to snatch the tie when Anderson broke into the box and saw his shot deflected just wide.

Logan then produced a stunning stop from what would have been an own goal to tee up a meeting at Field Mill.

Cardiff City (4-2-3-1): Murphy, Richards , Manga, Morrison (C) (Damour 74), Bennett, Halford, Paterson, Healey (Hoilett 77), Tomlin, Mendez-Laing, Zohore (Pilkington 80).

Subs not used: Etheridge, Feeney, M Harris, Pilkington, Bogle

Mansfield Town (4-4-2): Logan, Anderson, Pearce (C), Bennett, Benning, Potter, Mellis (Atkinson 90), MacDonald, Hamilton, Hemmings (Spencer 45), Angol (Sterling-James 75).

Subs not used: Olejnik, Digby, Spencer, White, Butcher.

Attendance: 6,378.

Referee: Lee Probert

Star man: MacDonald (Mansfield midfielder)