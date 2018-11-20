MATCH REPORT: Battling Stags swept away by late goals rush at Charlton

Mansfield Town crashed out of the FA Cup as they lost their first round replay 5-0 at League One high-fliers Charlton Athletic tonight.

Dave Flitcroft’s Stags were second best on the night as Lyle Taylor bagged a hat-trick for the hosts, though they did create plenty of chances before the Addicks’ late goals rush ended Stags’ 14-game unbeaten run.

Strike partners CJ Hamilton and Danny Rose combined well to carve out an early opportunity for the Stags.

Rose was eventually through, before being denied by a smart stop from Addicks’ keeper Dillon Phillips.

Minutes later Rose was again thwarted by Phillips from close range.

The Addicks then struck after 11 minutes as Taylor was left unmarked and fired home past Bobby Olejnik from close range.

Hamilton was particularly lively as the Stags sought to find a leveller before the break.

He thought he’d been upended in the Charlton box after 25 minutes, but the referee waved appeals away.

After midfield ace Jacob Mellis limped off, substitute Hayden White teed up Hamilton, and this time the Stags’ front man crashed a low shot against the post.

Shortly before the interval Hamilton fired the ball into the bottom corner of the net, but his effort was ruled out after he was flagged offside.

The Addicks opened the second half purposefully, and went on to double their advantage in the 52nd minute.

Nicky Ajose flung in a teasing cross for Taylor, who comfortably slotted home his and his team’s second goal from six yards.

The Stags came close to grabbing a swift reply.

Calum Butcher found some space as he fired towards goal, but George Lapslie dived in to make a timely block.

At the other end Olejnik was alert as he was forced to deny Taylor a hat-trick goal.

Ajose also fizzed an effort narrowly wide as the hosts looked to turn the screw – and they ended up netting three times in the last nine minutes to give a lop-sided look to a game that had been much closer earlier.

Substitute Mark Marshall finally tucked home a third goal for Charlton on 81 minutes, before Taylor’s cheeky chipped effort sealed a terrific hat-trick on 85 minutes.

Ajose then slammed into an unguarded net to make it five in added time and rub salt in Mansfield wounds.

CHARLTON: Phillips, Dijksteel, Baeur (Sarpeng-Wiredu, 62), Stevenson. Sarr, Pratley (Marshall, 66), Lapslie, Clarke (Morgan, 74), Fosu-Henry, Taylor, Ajose. Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer, Grant, Hackett-Fairchild.

MANSFIELD: Olejnik, Sweeney, Pearce, Preston, Atkinson, Elsnik, Benning, Mellis (White, 22), Butcher, Rose (Graham, 61), Hamilton (Walker, 61). Subs not used: Logan, Gibbens, Blake, Law.

ATTENDANCE: 1,910 (291 away).