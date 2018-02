It was another tale of missed chances for Mansfield Town after they were beaten 1-0 at Swindon.

They lost ground on their play-off rivals thanks to Matt Taylor’s first half winner.

But Stags had plenty of chances to rescue at least a point during the second half.

Related articles

Match reaction: Steve Evans has his say

Fans gallery: Are you in our gallery?

Match report: Swindon Town 1 Mansfield Town 0