Match gallery: Mansfield Town 3 Barnet 1

Mansfield Town kept the pressure on the top three automatic promotion places with a convincing 3-1 win over Barnet.

It was a ninth game unbeaten for Steve Evans’ men, who sit fourth, and could have been even more convincing with Kane Hemmings and Alex MacDonald missing second half sitters.

MacDonald had Stags 1-0 up at the break with his 42nd minute finish and Will Atkinson made it 2-0 on 55 minutes before Rose added a third on 70 minutes.

Barnet did notch a late consolation as sub Simeon Akinola punished a short header back to his keeper from Rhys Bennett.