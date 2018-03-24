Match gallery: Forest Green Rovers 2 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town face a battle to make the League Two play-offs after they were beaten 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers.

Journeyman striker Reuben Reid fired Rovers in front eight minutes after the break and Dayle Grubb’s angled drive 12 minutes from time settled matters.

And to make matters worse for the Stags, they were reduced to ten men when captain Krystian Pearce collected a second yellow card and was sent off in the 83rd minute.

It was a day to forget for new manager David Flitcroft, who has yet to taste victory since taking charge four games ago. Mansfield’s first defeat in seven games saw them drop to seventh in the table.

Match photographer Gareth Williams captured the action as it unfolded.