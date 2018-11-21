Match action gallery on a night of Mansfield misery at Charlton

Mansfield Town were left feeling very hard done to after their FA Cup first round exit against Charlton Athletic.

Stags were forced into a replay at the Valley last night thanks to an offside goal for Charlton in the first game that saw the club receive an official apology from the Referees’ Association.

Then everything went against them in a lop-sided 5-0 defeat in the Valley replay with CJ Hamilton having a goal disallowed and, only 2-0 down with nine minutes to play, the Addicks netted a controversial killer third when officials left Stags’ defenders stranded after seeming to change their minds over the direction of a free kick.

The home side added two more late on to crank up the misery for Mansfield on a cold, wet night in South London.

Here are a selection of match action pictures by Gareth Williams.

