Derby loanee midfielder Timi Elsnik was the gasp gasp hero last night as he struck a 90th minute winner for Mansfield Town in their 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy group win over League One Scunthorpe United last night.

Stags had seen their 2-0 lead pegged back to 2-2 just a minute earlier before the late drama continued to thrill the club’s second lowest home crowd in their history.

Here, Anne Shelley has captured the best of the action in this picture gallery.