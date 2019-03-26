‘Massive’ for Mansfield Town as four players are named in Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season

Manager David Flitcroft said it was ‘massive’ for Mansfield Town Football Club to have Mal Benning, Krystian Pearce, Tyler Walker and CJ Hamilton today all named in the prestigious Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season.

The quartet have helped keep the Stags in the hunt for promotion to League One with seven games to go.

“It’s massive for the football club to have four players in the Team of the Season,” said Flitcroft.

“This represents a lot of hard work from the players and the staff.

“We’ve created an environment where players want to improve and want to get better.”

Current longest-serving Mansfield player Benning has displayed excellent consistency this season, adjusting brilliantly to his new-found wing back role.

Stags’ skipper Pearce has been ever-present so far during this campaign, and has chipped in with two goals in Sky Bet League Two.

Top scorer Tyler Walker, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has also made the Team of the Season, having scored 17 goals in Sky Bet League Two this season, with a total of 21 for the campaign so far.

Winger CJ Hamilton has been a mainstay in the Mansfield line-up, and has displayed superb versatility, playing at wing back, winger and striker this term.

He also reached double figures for the season in the recent 4-2 win over Cheltenham.

“When I first came in, Krystian Pearce, CJ and Mal Benning were in and out of the team,” said Flitcroft.

“The distance covered for each of the players was really poor, and we knew we had to increase the numbers and stats.

“We made the players take ownership of that and we built the system around them to support that. It’s been for their benefit.

“I always believe in intrinsic motivation – making sure that a player is motivated every day to come in and work for Mansfield Town Football Club. That’s what we’ve seen with this group of players.”

He added: “With Tyler it’s a bit different. When we looked at his previous loans, they weren’t littered with the success that we felt they should’ve been.

“We told them we were going to offer him a home here and make him part of the family. He’s repaid that with goals and performances.

“You wouldn’t want to play against him if you’re a League Two centre half, and he’s proved that all season.

“His attitude and application has been first class. But I think the biggest thing with Tyler is his commitment to the club and the loan.

“The lads have embraced him and he’s embraced the lads. He’s a player that you want to stay out with on the training ground, teach them and make them better. That’s why they’ve been recognised.”