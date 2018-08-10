Mansfield Town will not take Carabao Cup lightly

Mansfield Town start their first cup campaign on Tuesday night – and boss David Flitcroft insists he won’t take any of the competitions lightly.

Stags’ bogey side, newly-promoted Accrington Stanley, visit the One Call Stadium (7.45pm) for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Mansfield have not won any of their last 13 encounters with Accrington but, although Flitcroft could not yet say if there would be team changes from tomorrow’s game at Yeovil, he vowed he would put out his strongest XI possible.

“It’s a bit early to decide if there will be changes as we are looking at the data from now and pre-season and will do after Saturday,” he said

“But I want to win every game of football. As a manager any cup you play in you want to go as far as you can.

“It builds confidence and it build self-belief. It’s good for your self esteem.

“This group of players know what is required of them and every game will definitely be competitive.”