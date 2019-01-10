Mansfield Town will not renew Jake Kean’s contract

Mansfield Town will not be renewing the contract of goalkeeper Jake Kean when it expires next week.

The 27-year-old signed a month-long deal following a season-ending injury to first-choice Bobby Olejnik, but has been unable to usurp Conrad Logan in the first team line-up.

“I want to thank Jake for his professionalism whilst he’s been in the building and his support to Conrad and we wish him luck on the next part of his journey,” said manager David Flitcroft.

The move was confirmed after Stags announced the loan signing of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith earlier today.