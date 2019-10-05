Mansfield Town will gain ‘belief and confidence’ from last minute win at Grimsby, says John Dempster

John Dempster says Mansfield Town’s last-minute win at Grimsby will give the players “belief and confidence” in their League Two campaign.

A 96th-minute Krystian Pearce goal gave the travelling Stags all three points at Blundell Park, which came after they were reduced to ten men when Hayden White was shown a straight red card.

Victory ended a four-game winless run for Mansfield and manager Dempster was delighted for everyone associated with the club.

He said: “It gives the players the confidence and belief that they need.

“They want to perform for this football club. They are paid to win football matches, like I am.

“We believe if we keep performing as we have done in previous weeks then the results will come.

“It’s important you pick up results when the odds are against you and you’re not playing particularly well.

“The character the boys have shown today was a joy to be part of.”

And added: “It was a huge boost [for Dempster himself]. There have been times when I’ve been kicked and kicked when I’m down.

“It’s been an eventful 12 games and it’s hard to believe we’ve only played 12 league games.

“I’ll enjoy that - I’ll go home with the family and enjoy that tonight - but make no mistake about it we’ll make some changes on Tuesday night and we’ll go for back-to-back wins on Saturday when Oldham come to town.”

Dempster was pleased with the character his side showed during the match.

“The character is in there,” he said. “If you hang on in there then the football gods can be cruel to you but they can sometimes be kind.

“Although we didn’t play brilliantly today I thought we deserved the win because of previous things that have happened to us.

“I’m delighted for the players, the supporters and everyone involved.”