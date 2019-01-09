Mansfield Town want Paul Anderson and Omari Sterling-James to find new clubs this month

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is hoping he can persuade Omari Sterling-James and Paul Anderson to find new clubs during the January transfer window.

Neither player is in his future plans and at least three new faces are due this month, but both Anderson and Sterling-James are contracted until the summer and could sit tight.

“I am hoping players that are not involved in the team want to go out there, make games and get their football careers back on track,” said Flitcroft.

“You can easily become a ghost in football, especially with the good, aspiring kids coming through like Tyler Walker and Timi Elsnik. The next generation is coming through.

“I am a retired footballer now and every day I wish I could still play and be in that dressing room, part of something. Luckily for 15 years I was.

“Football time is the quickest time. You choose a profession at 16 and sometimes it’s over at 30 or 35.

“When I played I wanted to be in the team and I had a target of 500 league games as a player. I think that goes missing a bit in the modern day game with players sat outside the team and it’s all a bit too easy.”

With new faces imminent, Flitcroft said Anderson and Sterling-James would be even further away from the first team picture.

“If we can bring maybe three in – and that’s the target – then we will have a surplus,” he said.

“Omari has not been round it. But I look at the emergence and development of Jordan Graham, he is someone who’s got his head down and wants to be part of what we’re doing.

“That does leave Omari able to go out and get some football.”

On Anderson, he added: “I think last season he probably played more game time than CJ Hamilton.

“But our plan and strategy is to make sure we are a club moving forward and it is probably the right choice I’ve made with Paul.

“He’s not been involved in the games. He has had a training programme and, like Omari, it’s his choice if he wants to get out and play games.

“He is fit and ready and he has vast experience. If he does want to go out I am sure there’s clubs out there that want to take him.

“We have actively tried to get him out. He has six months left on his contract and my advice to any player is go and play football.”