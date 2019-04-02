Mansfield Town wait on trio’s fitness for Cambridge United visit

Mansfield Town will check on the fitness of key trio Jorge Grant, Neal Bishop and Ryan Sweeney ahead of Saturday’s crucial visit of Cambridge United.

Sweeney (illness) and Grant (injured) missed out last weekend while Bishop came off with a slight hamstring injury.

“Ryan was sick as a dog on the team bus, but Ben Turner came in and I thought he gave a warriors’ performance,” said boss David Flitcroft.

“For the last two weeks Jorge has had an ankle niggle so we wanted to try to get it right.

“He has been training on it and trying to play on it but he’s not got that power in his ankle.

“So we left him back in Mansfield to get some extensive treatment.

“Sometimes you think you can manage those injuries, but when you look at the figures for his last two games his high intensity running has been down, and we have now got to the bottom of it.”

On Bishop’s strain, he added: “That’s one we have to watch.”