Mansfield Town v MK Dons - Stags Chad player ratings

Despite the frustration of another draw, there were some superb personal displays by Mansfield Town players in Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate with visiting MK Dons.

On any other day keeper Bobby Olejnik or midfield ace Jacob Mellis would have taken my man of the match award.

But for me, against the Dons I felt that veteran midfielder Neal Bishop shaded it for his tireless display.

Here are my marks out of 10 for the Stags

Bobby Olejnik 8

Despite one first half error when he let the ball out of his grasp and was lucky to see Chuks Aneke’s finish go straight at him, Olejnik was otherwise superb, making good saves in both halves against the formidable Dons attack.

Matt Preston 7

Another solid game from the big defender.

Krystian Pearce 7

Pearce as usual led by example, defending superbly and even getting a couple of shots away at the other end.

Ryan Sweeney 7

The young loanee centre half looks completely at home now in this back three and gets better every game.

CJ Hamilton 7

CJ made some good runs forward and twice came close to scoring, sending one shot into the sidenetting and another inches wide of the far post. Terrified the Dons defence every time he had the ball.

Jacob Mellis 8

Mellis simply ran the show in the first half and netted an absolute screamer from over 25 yards. He did have a let-off after allowing Aneke to rob him just outside the box and almost score. Less influential after the break.

Otis Khan 7

Khan had a decent first half, his creativity setting up several chances before he limped off injured at the break. But he did give the ball away on several occasions as attacks broke down.

Neal Bishop 8

The consummate midfield general’s performance, Bishop was everywhere, getting in vital tackles and touches and his energy and willingness were an inspiration to his team mates.

Mal Benning 7

The wing back worked hard throughout and caused problems. He had a great chance from a superb position to test the keeper with a free kick but hit it into the wall.

Danny Rose 7

Put himself around well in the first half, but for once Rose was dominated in the air by the opposition and rarely looked like scoring, fading in the second half.

Tyler Walker 6

The Forest loanee continues to be a real livewire and dragged the Dons defenders around. He won applause for chasing a lost cause in the first half and keeping the ball in play. However, he desperately needs to hit the net to regain some confidence in front of goal as he could have had a first half hat-trick but again failed to score. He also looked to have won a penalty but the referee disagreed.

Subs: Atkinson (for Hamilton 90mins) 6; Butcher (for Khan HT 6), Davies (for Walker 82mins 6). Subs not used: Logan, Elsnik, Gibbens, Graham.