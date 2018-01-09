Mansfield Town v Lincoln re-arranged

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two home match against Lincoln City, which was to be played on Tuesday 23 January, will be re-arranged due to the Imps’ progression in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening.

A late Ollie Palmer strike gave City a 1-0 win at Rochdale to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Matches in the last eight of the Trophy are to be played the week commencing 22 January - resulting in a clash with the previously scheduled league fixture.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets previously purchased for the match will remain valid for the re-arranged game.