Mansfield Town v Bury match gallery

Mansfield Town ended Boxing Day proudly in the top three of League Two after a superb 2-1 home win over promotion rivals Bury.

The visitors had begun the afternoon in superb fashion, dominating the first 15 minutes.

But once Stags got into gear they were the better side by the break and in a one-sided second half they were deserved winners through goals from CJ Hamilton on 61 minutes and a Tyler Walker penalty on 79 minutes.

Bury’s only reply came from a 95th minute Jay O’Shea penalty, coming far too late to save them after a half in which home keeper Conrad Logan did not have another shot to save as the Stags turned on the style for the big Bank Holiday crowd.

