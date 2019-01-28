Mansfield Town try again at rivals Forest Green after abandonment

Mansfield Town will try again at promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers tomorrow night (7.45) after the game was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch last month.

Stags boss David Flitcroft believes the referee made the right decision as he did not want to see such a big game settled by an error caused by the standing water on the pitch, the scores locked at 0-0 when it was called off.

The playing surface became saturated, with 6,000 litres of water being taken off the pitch in the first 45 minutes – the equivalent of the entire month of May last year.

“I personally think it was the right decision to call the game off at half-time. I don’t think they did,” said Flitcroft.

“But at least now we can go down there on a Tuesday and get a fair reflection.

“I think a mistake would have swung the game either way, which would have been a shame as you have two good teams trying to get out of this league. I felt like that during the first half.

“We go down there now and stay in a really good hotel during the day and we are doing things right. We are looking forward to it.”

Rovers have won three and drawn one of their five games so far this month and Flitcroft added: “They have done so much good work at Forest Green this season.

“I have so much respect for the way they do things, for their manager and for the way they play.”

Stags begin the night in second place, four points ahead of fifth-placed Forest Green and victory would close Stags’ gap to leaders Lincoln City to just two points.

Although fans at the first game did not get a refund, all adult supporters, including those making the trip from Mansfield, will be able to get a seat for just £10, while all the standing areas will be just £5.

In addition to this, all U16s, seated or standing, can attend for free with a paying adult.

Rovers have just added Oxford City defender Udoka Godwin-Malife to their squad after Bristol City striker Shawn McCoulsky, Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward and Whitby striker Junior Mondal were brought in.

Rovers also have the dangerous Christian Doidge back at the club after his proposed move to Bolton fell through.

Mansfield brought off striker Tyler Walker and midfielder Neal Bishop before the end of Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Tranmere as both had started the game with knocks. But both are expected to start at Forest Green.