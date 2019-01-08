Mansfield Town transfers latest - Facebook Live press conference summary

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft updated fans on the latest club news over the January transfer window at this morning’s press conference.

He explained how the Stags had missed out on a couple of targets already but have plenty more and also said there had been fresh interest from other clubs in CJ Hamilton. He also gave important updates on injuries to Craig Davies and Alex MacDonald.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the important points from the meeting via Facebook Live from the club’s training ground.