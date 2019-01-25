Mansfield Town to remember former player Jimmy McGowan and hold minute’s silence for Cardiff’s Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson

Supporters attending Mansfield Town’s League Two match with Tranmere Rovers at the One Call Stadium on Saturday are invited to applaud the 79th-minute in memory of former Stags winger Jimmy McGowan.

Glasgow-born McGowan died in Kings Mill Hospital on 6th January 2019, aged 79.

He only played three games for the Stags in 1961-62 following a move from St Johnstone and joined Burton Albion nine months later.

But he settled in Mansfield when his playing career ended and was a keen golfer.

“The club sends its condolences to Jimmy’s family at this sad time,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“The club will also hold a minute’s silence prior to kick-off for Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, following the news that the active search for the duo has ended.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Mansfield Town are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, as well as those at Cardiff City and FC Nantes at this difficult time.”