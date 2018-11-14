Mansfield Town to land one of four opponents in Checkatrade draw on Friday

Mansfield Town will find out their Checkatrade Trophy Round Two opponents when the draw is made on Friday at 1pm.

But, under the competition structure, they already know the game will be at home on Tuesday, 4th December against Stoke City U21s, Bury, Macclesfield Town or Manchester City U21s.

Mansfield Town won all three games to top Group H while their four potential opponents all finished up group runners-up.

A youthful Stags side won a thrilling 3-2 home tie against League One Scunthorpe United last night to clinch that top spot and a home tie in a competition that always starts slowly but ends in a Wembley final and has seen prize money jump from under £2 million up to £3 million this season.

The draw for Round Two will be made by two former winners of the competition, Leon Britton and Steve Claridge, live on TalkSPORT 2.

David Prutton will oversee proceedings live from Checkatrade’s Lakeside site in Portsmouth from 1pm, with the draw also available to follow via @CheckatradeTrpy on Twitter.

Round One of the competition, featuring 64 clubs competing within 16 groups will be completed tonight with managerless neighbours Notts County needing to beat Doncaster by three or more goals to avoid elimination.

A total of 32 clubs will be involved in Round Two of the competition with the draw still split into Northern and Southern sections.