Mansfield Town to be without Jacob Mellis for at least two weeks

Mansfield Town will be without midfield ace Jacob Mellis for at least two or three weeks after he limped off injured last weekend.

The player was sent for a scan this week and manager Steve Evans said: “Jacob is going to be two to three weeks we think. He’s got a slight tear in his hamstring.

“That will be a loss to us. Jacob got himself into the team and got his fitness levels really high and he’s going to have that challenge again.

“He is a smashing lad. The medical team are brilliant and will have him in as often we can possibly get him in.

“He will work long hours and have long days for the next two or three weeks.”