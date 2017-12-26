Mansfield Town strike late to rescue point at Grimsby Town

Lee Angol came off the bench to rescue a point for Mansfield Town as they drew with Grimsby Town after Mitch Rose opened the scoring against his former club at Blundell Park.

And it looked as though his tenth minute strike was going to be enough to settle the scores on Boxing Day.

However, substitute Angol had other ideas, prodding home from eight yards with ten minutes left on the clock.

And that was enough to prevent the Stags from slipping to only a second defeat in 15 League games.

With Christmas festivities beginning to settle down, the visitors gave Siriki Dembele too much room on the edge of the box – inside the opening minute – but he couldn’t pull the trigger.

But when a more telling opportunity came, it was taken by a familiar face.

Rose skipped past a couple of challenges, putting Mansfield on the back foot before firing a left-footed attempt past Conrad Logan.

Zander Diamond then had two opportunities for the Stags – but the skipper dragged wide, before heading straight into the arms of James McKeown.

At the other end, Sam Jones and Martyn Woolford both tried their luck from range, but it remained 1-0 at the break.

Upon the restart, Nathan Clarke saw his powerful header, from a corner, cleared off the line.

But the Stags, who has lost just once in 14 league games, began to fashion chances of their own.

Angol picked Clarke’s pocket in the Grimsby box for the equaliser, while Danny Rose and Alex MacDonald both might have won it.

MacDonald forced a good save from substitute Ben Killip, while Rose blazed over the crossbar after arriving late in the box.

Rose also struck wide on the stretch, at the other end, as both sides had to settle for a point.

Grimsby: (4-4-2): McKeown (Killip 32), Mills, Clarke, Collins, Davies, Dembele, Rose, Summerfield, Woolford, Jones (Hooper 75), Matt (Vernon 70)

Subs not used: Dixon, K Osborne, Berrett, Jaiyesimi

Mansfield: (4-4-2): Logan, White (Bennett 6), Pearce, Diamond, Hunt (Potter 77), Anderson, Mellis, MacDonald, Hamilton, Rose, Hemmings (Angol 78)

Subs not used: Olejnik, Spencer, Butcher, Atkinson

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 5,704 (682 away)