Mansfield Town star Neal Bishop already a fan of ‘Mini Bish’ Will Tomlinson

Veteran midfielder Neal Bishop is amused by the comparisons to himself being made of Willem Tomlinson, who has been nicknamed ‘Mini Bish’ since joining Mansfield Town in January.

But Bishop said the former Blackburn Rovers youngster is growing into a very good player.

“Will is a great young lad and you can see why the gaffer has brought him in. He is full of energy, he’s got a pass on him and he likes to put a foot in,” said Bishop.

“I know he’s got the nickname Baby Bish or Mini Bish or whatever. He’s got more hair than me, that’s about it.

“He wants to learn and do well. Coming in in January can be hard, but in the games he has played he has got up to speed really quickly and will have a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.”

He added: “People can obviously see similarities between us.

“But he is really good on the ball and, for a young lad, he’s not scared of trying a forward pass to try to make stuff happen.

“On the other side he puts the work in and his positional awareness is very good for his young age.

“It’s a grafter’s league in the majority of games and he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty.

“He has played some games for Blackburn and you can see why.

“Once he has got a good pre-season under his belt this summer I think we will see we have a really good player on our hands.”