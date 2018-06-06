Mansfield Town sign Neal Bishop from Scunthorpe United

Stags boss David Flitcroft says new signing Neal Bishop will bring a winning mentality to the club.

Bishop, who was a mainstay in the midfield of League One Scunthorpe United last season, has become Mansfield’s second summer signing.

Flitcroft said: “I’m delighted with the signing of Neal Bishop. He is a player I have admired over a number of years and as you can imagine we’ve had to work very hard to secure his signature. He had interest from a number of League One and League Two clubs.

“He has been a vital part of the Scunthorpe United team that made the League One play-offs in the last two seasons. He has won the League Two title in the past and understands what is needed to be successful in League Two.

“Neal brings a winning mentality and is a real leader on and off the pitch.

“When you look at the promoted teams last season, they all had an experienced midfield player who could manage games and I believe we needed an experienced defensive midfielder who can organise the team on the pitch and manage key moments in the big games.

“He is a real competitor but has the quality to play and pass from central areas.

“He is a fantastic professional and his professionalism will have a big impact on the squad, especially the younger players.

“I am delighted to have him on board for the coming season.”

Bishop. who made 37 appearances for Scunthorpe last season, said he was eager to help Stags kick on.

“The manager had a good conversation with me and made me feel very wanted.

“He talked about his plans from how he wants to play and how he wants the squad to kick-on following last season.

“He has a really good reputation and I can’t wait to get working with him and his staff.

He added: “I can promise I will be giving everything here; in training and matches. This challenge excites me as there’s a really positive vibe around this place.”

Bishop began his career in the Middlesbrough youth system, before moving on to play for a handful of non-league clubs such as York City, where he earned the ‘Clubman of the Year’ award at the close of the 2006-07 season.

Following his spell with York, the 36-year-old made the switch to League Two side Barnet to fulfil his ambition to play in the Football League, going on to make 92 appearances in two seasons.

Bishop agreed to join Notts County in 2009, where he would go on to make 186 appearances, and was instrumental in the side during their 2009-10 League Two title-winning campaign. The following term, Bishop was to be named not only the club captain, but the County Player of the Season.